Currently, we do not see formation of strike groups for new offensive of Russian army, - Defense Intelligence

Currently, the Defense Intelligence does not see any signs of the formation of strike groups for a new Russian offensive. But this does not mean that there is no such danger.

This was stated by the spokesman of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"No, at the moment we do not see it (the formation of strike groups for a new offensive. - Ed.) and do not state it, but this does not mean that there is no such threat. If there is such a threat, we will have such information. As of now at the moment, the Russian Federation is not ready for a new full-scale offensive," Yusov said.

Read more: Explosions rang out again in Kherson region, - RMA

He also noted that Ukraine is already living in the conditions of a full-scale invasion. Therefore, it is not only about a new offensive, but also about new operations within the framework of this full-scale offensive.