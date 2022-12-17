Whole divisions of Russian Federation surrender, more than million people have used resources of "I want to live", - Defense Intelligence

More than 1 million 200 thousand people, most of them in the territory of the Russian Federation, used the information resources of the Ukrainian state project "I want to live", which gives the opportunity for the occupiers to surrender.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the press service of the State Government of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"More than 1,200,000 people are the people who used the information resources of the "I want to live" project. The lion's share of them are people who are in the territory of the so-called Russian Federation.

These are not direct appeals yet, but these are people who are studying for themselves or their relatives the possibility of saving life in the bloody and unjust war of Putin's occupiers against Ukraine," Yusov said.

Yusov said that more than 100 people contact the project every day via the hotline, chatbot, and other contacts.

Watch more: "Mister, how do I get out?": patrol policeman rescues child from rubble of high-rise building in Kryvy Rih. VIDEO

"The results are there, and they are significant, which concern both individual units that surrender themselves as prisoners, and entire units, and these are not only rank-and-file, but also officers. Although the most active are certainly partially mobilized. These are people who are not at all understand what they have to do in the war in Ukraine and why they are here," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

The Ukrainian state project "I want to live" is designed to help soldiers of the Russian army safely surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

To receive information on how to surrender to Russian military personnel or their relatives and friends, you should call the 24-hour numbers: +38 066 580 34 98; +38 093 119 29 84.

Russians are guaranteed maintenance in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.