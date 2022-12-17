Russians are unsuccessfully continuing their attempts to break through defenses of our troops in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on December 17, 2022.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported on the official Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The report states: "The enemy continues to focus on the offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. In the estuary, he tries to restore the lost position. In other directions, the enemy focuses on curbing the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

During the current day, the enemy has struck 5 rocket strokes. In particular, the civil infrastructure of the cities of Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk of Donetsk region came under the fire. Two Onyx missiles, launched from temporarily occupied Crimea in the Odesa region, have been successfully destroyed by air defense forces. In addition, the occupiers carried out more than 10 shelling from the MLRS at the positions of our troops in different directions and the civilian infrastructure of Kherson.

There is a threat of enemy aviation and missile strikes throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation without significant changes, the signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were not detected.

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of settlements Hai, Zernovo, Yaststrubyne and Kindrativka of Sumy region, and Rifle, Krasne, Starytsia, Zakharovka, Milovo, Fiholivka, Novomlinsk.

In the Kupiansk direction of shelling from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, the districts of Kislivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabaivka of Kharkiv region and Stelmachivka and Nevsky in Luhansk region were experienced.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, mortars, barrels, and reactive artillery in the areas of settlements of Makiivka, Ploshkaka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully continues to try to break through the defense of our troops. He fired at more than twenty settlements. Among them - Andriivka, Brest, Blessed, Bakhmut, Tick, Yar, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Karlovka, Mariinka and Pervomaisk Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried to strike the positions of our troops near the Prechistivka, Vuhledar, and Shakhtarsky Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to fire our positions and civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. 32 settlements were affected by fire. In particular, Vremivka and Novopoil of Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, Republican, Novokaira, Magic, and Olgivka of Kherson region.

On December 15, in the areas of Tokmak and childbirth settlements, the enemy lost more than 100 people wounded and ammunition. Information on liquidated occupiers is clarified.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck five areas of personnel concentration, management point and three ammunition warehouses for the current day. "