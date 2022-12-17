ENG
Enemy fired at headquarters of humanitarian aid in Kherson region, one person died, two were injured, - PO

In the suburbs of Kherson, as a result of shelling of the humanitarian aid headquarters, one person was killed and two others were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram.

"Suburb of Kherson, village of Stepanivka. Russians shelled the settlement with a mortar. Shells hit the headquarters of humanitarian aid! 1 woman died of injuries, 2 more people are in the hospital," Tymoshenko informed.

