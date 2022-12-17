Sectoral sanctions against financial sector of Russia and Belarus have been prepared for consideration by NSDC

The interdepartmental working group (IWG) on the implementation of the sanctions policy recommended submitting to the NSDC for consideration proposals on the application of sectoral sanctions to all financial institutions, including banking institutions of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

"We continue systematic work on strengthening sanctions. Today, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications supported the proposals of the National Bank of Ukraine regarding sectoral sanctions against the banking system of a terrorist state. Let the aggressor consider this our response to missile strikes on critical infrastructure," said the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko of Ukraine, who is the head of the sanctions group.

It is emphasized that the application of sectoral sanctions to the financial sector of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus will contribute to minimizing the possibilities and/or risks of avoiding the applied personal sanctions with the involvement of other non-sanctioned persons and will be a powerful signal to foreign countries regarding the clear and categorical position of Ukraine in the sphere of sanctions policy.

Also, according to the decision of the working group, after finalization and verification, proposals will be submitted to the NSDC regarding the introduction of personal sanctions against the heads of the largest banks of the Russian Federation.