"In Kyiv before lunch": The New York Times reveals occupiers’ ’timetable’ at beginning of invasion. DOCUMENT

Russian occupants at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine planned to reach Kyiv in 18 hours.

This is stated by The New York Times, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, Russian soldiers became aware of the beginning of the invasion a few hours before they were sent to Ukraine. One of the Russian soldiers, who was in Belarus, says that the order was both simple and very optimistic - to follow the car ahead and get to Kyiv within 18 hours.

At the same time, the publication provides a timetable with a detailed schedule of the movement of Russian troops, where it can be seen that the first cars in the column of the aforementioned soldier had to leave Belarus and arrive on the outskirts of Kyiv at 14:55, that is, even faster than the command told him.

Timeline of the Russian invasion (nytimes.com)

The occupier said that the schedule was not even close to being fulfilled, as the massive military equipment was so heavy that the convoy immediately got bogged down. And it took more than a day just to cross the border with Ukraine.