Ukraine is preparing new proposals to strengthen protection against Russian terror, - Zelensky

During the meeting of Nordic leaders on Monday, December 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky will present new proposals to strengthen the protection of all European countries from Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this during his evening video appeal.

"On Monday, there will be a meeting of the leaders of the Nordic countries: Great Britain, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Iceland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway. These are our extremely important friends, important partners and effective assistants in our defense. Therefore, we are preparing several new proposals from Ukraine on how to strengthen us all, all European countries," Zelensky said.

He noted that this week Ukraine had received a number of important decisions from international partners that would help maintain stability, in particular in the defense, energy and macro-financial sectors. Several more decisions are awaiting final approval and implementation.

