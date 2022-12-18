Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of more than 15 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than 15 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Thus, the two hundred and ninety-eighth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to improve its tactical position in the Lyman area and is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas.

Over the past day, the units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of more than fifteen settlements. Among them are Stelmakhivka and Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Viimka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy fired 5 rockets, as well as 42 attacks from multiple rocket systems.

The threat of air and missile strikes persists throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the areas of the settlements of Seredyna-Buda and Vovkivka of the Sumy region and Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Chuhunivka, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region were shelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the districts of Berestove, Yahidne, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, were damaged by fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Chervonopivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, more than fifteen settlements came under enemy fire. In particular, these are Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Opytne, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlivka direction. To clarify the position of our troops, the UAV was deployed in the area of the Shevchenkove settlement.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy shelled twenty-four settlements with tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. Among them are Bilohiria, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Stepove, Plavni in Zaporizhzhia and Kozatske, Tiahinka, Mykilske, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson region.

On December 16 of this year, several areas where the enemy's manpower and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two of its ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region, were confirmed to have been hit by fire by units of the Defense Forces. Losses of personnel amounted to more than 150 wounded servicemen, 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about eliminated invaders is being clarified.

The command of the occupying forces plans to introduce a 24-hour curfew in populated areas in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region. Thus, in the settlement of Chernihivka, the specified restrictions will be introduced from December 25, and in the city of Berdiansk - from December 30, 2022, to January 3, 2023.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile and artillery units have hit 8 personnel concentration areas, 2 control points, and 4 ammunition depots of the Russian occupiers.