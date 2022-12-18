Occupiers introduce 24-hour curfew on occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - General Staff

In some settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russians are introducing a 24-hour curfew.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

"The command of the occupying forces plans to introduce a 24-hour curfew in populated areas in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, in the settlement of Chernihivka, the specified restrictions will be introduced from December 25, and in the city of Berdiansk - from December 30, 2022, to January 3, 2023," the message reads.

