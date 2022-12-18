During past day, occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in area of 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia, - RMA

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the area of 18 settlements over the past day.

The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the report of the MDNP in the Zaporizhzhia region, during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Huliaypole, Orihiv, Chervone, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Tamyrivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novomykolaivka, Bilohiria, Olhivske, Preobrazhenka, Plavni.

10 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by Russian military personnel," the RMA reported.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day. The enemy concentrates its main efforts on holding the occupied borders.

It is also added that no evacuation of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territory was carried out during the past day.

