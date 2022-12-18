On December 16, AFU hit several areas of concentration of enemy manpower, military equipment and two ammunition depots in Zaporizhzhia, - General Staff

The General Staff confirmed that on December 16 of this year, units of the Defense Forces fired at several areas where the enemy’s manpower and military equipment were concentrated, as well as two of his ammunition depots in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 18 regarding the Russian invasion.

Losses of personnel amounted to more than 150 wounded servicemen, 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed. Information about the liquidated invaders is being clarified," the message reads.

