Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 98,280 people (+590 per day), 2,987 tanks, 1,948 artillery systems, 5,963 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 18 are approximately 98,280 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 18.12 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 98,280 (+590) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 2987 (+2) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5963 (+5) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,948 (+1) units,
  • MLRS - 410 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 211 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 281 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 264 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1649 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 653 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4579 (+2) units,
  • special equipment - 174 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.

