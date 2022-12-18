Zelensky on transfer of "Patriot" air defense systems to Ukraine: I am personally engaged in this, I look at issue with great positiveness

President Volodymyr Zelensky is negotiating with US leader Joe Biden regarding the transfer of "Patriot" air defense systems to Ukraine.

The head of state said this in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and LCI, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine currently needs air defense equipment, which is why constant negotiations are underway with partners. In particular, with France, Italy, and the USA. The president noted that he personally deals with the transfer of Patriot systems.

"The process is going on, I am personally involved in it. In principle, it is very necessary for us... It is important for me - it is my personal relationship with President Biden," he said.

Zelensky noted that he "looks at this issue with great positiveness."

