Freedom is being taken away from Russians, they should be interested in fall of Putin’s regime, - Zelensky

Ukraine is always ready to help the world with humanitarian missions, but the change of power in Russia should be in the interest of the Russians themselves.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and LCI, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"I don't have this information (that Putin's regime may fall. - Ed.). If you want our help, we are people who are always ready to help the world with humanitarian missions. I think, first of all, there should be a manifestation of the interest of their people, their society, regarding the change or non-change of power. They are taking away their freedom, they are taking away their history, they are isolating themselves from the world," Zelensky said.

Read more: Zelensky on transfer of "Patriot" air defense systems to Ukraine: I am personally engaged in this, I look at issue with great positiveness