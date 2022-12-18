ENG
Last day, the Russian invaders killed 4 civilians, 9 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 4 civilians were killed and 9 were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12/17/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 12/18/2022):

Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 wounded
Donetsk region - 1 dead, 1 wounded
Kharkiv region - 1 wounded
Kherson region - 3 dead, 6 injured," the report says.

