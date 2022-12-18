International tribunal should not only be for leadership of Kremlin, - Zelensky

The international tribunal should not only be for the leadership of the Kremlin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with French TV channels TF1 and LCI, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We need to introduce an international tribunal, and we would very much like most countries in the world to support this resolution. You are talking about the leadership of the Kremlin. And here not only about the leadership of the Kremlin. The leadership, the entourage, who is the strategist, who imposed these thoughts on society, who introduced this ideology, who was a propagandist. The International Criminal Court cannot condemn the infrastructure, propaganda, Goebbelsism of the Russian format," Zelensky said.

