AFU destroyed headquarters of occupiers in Luhansk region with help of underground, - Center of National Resistance

Ukrainian defenders, with the help of the underground, attacked the headquarters of the occupiers in the city of Shchastia, Luhansk region - about 16 invaders were killed and almost 40 were wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

As noted, on December 14, the occupiers entered the premises of one of the vocational schools in the city of Shchastya (Luhansk region), and on December 16 they were gone.

Thanks to the point strike, 16 invaders and 12 units of military equipment were destroyed. Another 40 Russians were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Read more: Last day, the Russian invaders killed 4 civilians, 9 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

The CNR emphasizes that the strike was made possible thanks to the coordination of the underground and the Armed Forces.

The Center of National Resistance notes that every resident of the temporarily occupied territories can move closer to the moment of liberation of their settlement. You can report the location of the enemy anonymously using the link.