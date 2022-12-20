If Putin goes to Lukashenko, it means that not everything is as good as he would like it to be - DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin tried in Minsk on December 19 to persuade Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to send Belarusian troops to war against Ukraine.

This was stated by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of national telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Ukrainian Truth.

"If we talk about the visits of dictators at the level of Lukashenko - Putin, it is difficult to imagine that they are placing positions on the map of Europe, Belarus or Ukraine with potatoes and say which battalion group will attack where. They don't.

If we were talking about the specific preparation of the operation, then this is another level - let's say, the general staffs at least. If Putin meets, especially if he goes to the dictator, it means that not everything is as good as he would like, in fact. This is what we need to know and understand.

Read more: Russian "Iskanders" and S-400 on combat duty in Belarus today, - Lukashenko

But perhaps he will try to persuade. And, of course, this is one of Putin's dreams - to involve Lukashenko's regime and Belarus in a full-scale ground operation. No matter what a dictator Lukashenko is, but as of now, the instinct of self-preservation has not completely left him. And until today he understood that such a decision would be an absolute act of suicide for both his regime and his army," Yusov said.

The representative of the Ukrainian GUR expressed hope that such "instinct of self-preservation" of Lukashenko will be preserved in the future.

Otherwise, according to Yusov, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are ready for various scenarios and will not wait for "news" from Belarus: "Ukrainians know what to do."

Read more: Russia to train Belarusian pilots to fly planes carrying "munitions with special warheads" - Putin

"In addition to the desire of involving Belarus in a full-scale ground operation, Russia is trying to squeeze out of the Belarusian defense industry the maximum opportunities for the Russian army. Russia is really losing a lot and cannot replace losses in equipment and ammunition on its own. The defense industry is also the subject of negotiations between the two presidents", - noted Yusov.