During day, AFU repelled attacks of occupiers in areas of 10 settlements, 2 enemy helicopters were shot down, - General Staff

The three hundredth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It is trying to restore the lost position in the Lyman area and conducts defense in other directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Chervonopivka, and Serebrianske of the Luhansk region, and Verkhnyokamianske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdiumivka, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy carried out 4 missiles and 60 air strikes, also carried out more than 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems. As a result of these strikes, civilian infrastructure and the population were affected.

The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers have been detected. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the settlements of Tymonovychy, Karpovychy, and Kostobobriv of the Chernihiv region. and Novovasylivka, Kindrativka, Vodolahy, Zapsillia, and Iizdetske in the Sumy region were hit by mortar attacks.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Volokhivka, Chuhunivka, and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrels, and jet artillery on the areas of the settlements of Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervonpopivka, and Dibrova in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy continues to conduct assaults, fired tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery at our positions in the areas of thirty settlements. In particular, these are Verkhnokamianske, Berestovka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnipro River. The areas of Temyrivka, Chervone, Mali Shcherbaky, and Plavni settlements in the Zaporizhia region and Chornobaiivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Mykilske, Tokarivka, and Mylove in the Kherson region were affected.

The enemy continues to suffer losses, it was confirmed that the enemy's permanent deployment point was hit on December 18 of this year in the area of Chaplynka, Kherson region. Information about the dead and wounded occupiers is being clarified.

Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and 6 strikes on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Air defense forces shot down two enemy helicopters last day.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit an ammunition depot, 3 control points, and 3 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower," the summary states.

Read more: Today, air defense forces shot down two enemy helicopters - General Staff of Armed Forces