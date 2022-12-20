ENG
Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, 5 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day, the Russians killed three civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On December 19, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in Zalizne. Another 5 people were wounded in the region.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha," the message reads.

