UN does not want to investigate Russian Federation’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, - USA

The United States believes that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres succumbed to pressure from the Russian Federation, which is why he did not send officials to Ukraine to check Russia’s use of Iranian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood expressed disappointment that the UN has not yet launched an investigation into Russia's use of Iranian drones.

"We regret that the UN did not take steps to properly investigate this violation. We are disappointed that the secretariat, apparently succumbing to Russian threats, did not fulfill the mandate given to it by the Security Council to conduct an investigation," he said.

In addition to the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, and Ukraine claim that the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates the 2015 UN Security Council resolution. These countries insist that Guterres send officials to Kyiv to conduct an investigation.

Also, in October, Iran condemned the call of France, Germany, and Britain to the UN to investigate allegations that Russia uses drones of Iranian origin to attack Ukraine.