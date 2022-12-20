ENG
war (20454) shoot out (8805) Kherson region (1351) Yaroslav Yanushevych (47)

Russians shelled Kherson region 42 times, 2 people died, 3 more were wounded, - RMA

The Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region with artillery, MLRS, mortars, tanks, and a rocket attack was also carried out.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 42 times. ... The residential quarters of Kherson once again came under enemy fire. The Russians targeted a critical infrastructure object, an educational institution, the building of the State Administration of Ukraine, private and apartment buildings," the message says.

As a result of Russian shelling, 2 people died, 3 people were injured.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kherson region by Russians: 2 people died, 5 civilians were hospitalized. PHOTOS

