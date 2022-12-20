Russia is training planes in Belarus to clarify goals in Ukraine, - Naiev

The Russian Federation conducts training of guidance aircraft and interceptor aircraft carrying "Kinzhhal" air-launched ballistic missiles in the airspace of Belarus to specify targets on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Public Relations Department of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The specified trainings are being conducted with the sole purpose of clarifying the targets on the territory of Ukraine, which are intended for missile strikes by the aggressor. But, accordingly, we are taking all measures to reduce this level of threat," Naiev said.

According to him, the second motorized rifle division of the first tank army and the aviation group are now concentrated on the territory of Belarus. This group includes the latest models of aviation of the air and space forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. In addition, there are units armed with Iskander operational-tactical missile complexes with ballistic missiles for them, which are intended for use on targets on the territory of Ukraine.

According to Naiev, this potential is now sufficient to create a threat to Ukraine and carry out tactical actions.

"At the same time, we carefully monitor the weapons that are transferred from Russia and make a corresponding analysis every day. The level of the military threat is gradually increasing, but we are also taking adequate measures. In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine foresees a significant increase in the number of groups in the event of a significant increase in forces and means from the opposite side," he said.