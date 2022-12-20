Ukrainian titanium raw materials are salvation for West anв danger for Russians, - head of UMCC, Itkin

For the development of the titanium industry of Ukraine, in particular, for the introduction of modern technologies, the development of new varieties of products and the construction of a full cycle of titanium production, Ukraine needs Western technologies and financial investments, which are owned by leading companies of the world market.

Vladyslav Itkin, the Acting Chairman of the Board of the UMCC, stated this in his comment.

According to the official, the future of the titanium industry of Ukraine is based on waste-free technologies that reduce production costs of basic resources by 5-7 times. For cheap and accessible high-quality metal and its various alloys, which would be available for use by a wider range of consumers. And also by powder metallurgy technologies and 3D-printing, thanks to which it is possible to manufacture any products of a given size, level of complexity, and properties from titanium spherical powder. With such technologies and with its own high-quality resource base, within a few years, Ukraine could master new multibillion-dollar sales markets for its products and significantly advance competitors from the Russian Federation and China in the global titanium market, according to Itkin.

As previously reported in the mass media, the construction of new titanium production facilities in Ukraine may be financed by the US government. The Joe Biden administration is now considering financing several overseas mining and processing projects for minerals such as titanium to address US supply problems. Nickel mining in Brazil is already financed under such a program. In addition, for the second year in a row, clauses on strengthening American-Ukrainian cooperation in the titanium industry have been added to the bill on US defense spending, to get rid of import dependence on the Russian Federation and China. According to the US Geological Survey, last year Ukraine accounted for about 5% of global production of ilmenite, the ore used to make titanium.