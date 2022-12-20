In Black Sea - 6 enemy ships, no missile carriers - Navy of AFU

The Russian occupation forces took 6 ships to the Black Sea on combat duty.

This was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Up to 6 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea. In the Sea of Azov, the enemy continues to control sea communications, keeping up to 2 ships on combat duty. There are 9 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of them are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles, the total salvo is 72 missiles," the message says.

Also during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 9 ships, of which 1 ship was moving from the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 16 vessels, of which 4 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

