UN should explain its inaction in sending mission of experts to investigate supply of Iranian drones to Russian Federation, - Kuleba

The United Nations has not yet taken any steps to send a mission of experts to Ukraine to investigate the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"When Russia first started using Iranian mopeds for terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure, Ukraine and its partners appealed to the UN to send a mission of experts to study Russia's use of Iranian drones. This is not just a mission. The fact is that the supply The RF of Iranian-made drones violates the UN Security Council resolution of 2015, which enshrines the "nuclear" agreement with Iran," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Kuleba emphasized that on October 14, Ukraine officially appealed to the UN Secretariat to send a corresponding mission.

According to him, the Secretariat proposed two dates in November, one of which was already agreed upon, but later the UN Secretariat informed about the impossibility of visiting Ukraine during these dates.

Watch more: Last moments of life of group of Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO

"The Secretary General and the UN in general have not yet taken any steps to send a mission to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Iranian drones continue to destroy our country's critical infrastructure facilities, creating terrible conditions for the lives of civilians in the middle of winter. I understand that in New York it is not so cold, there is always light and heating, but let me remind you: what the UN Secretariat is doing now is an unacceptable prolongation of impunity for Iran and the Russian Federation for their actions," he said.

At the same time, the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is a violation of the UN Security Council resolution and a threat to peace and security.

"The UN should explain the reasons for the delay and inaction," Kuleba said.