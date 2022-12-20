4 823 7
Air Force clarified that 2 enemy Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in Donetsk region yesterday
The type of helicopters shot down on December 19 by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been established.
These are two Mi-8 military transport helicopters of the Russian occupation forces. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops landed both helicopters around 12:30 p.m. in Donetsk region on December 19, 2022.
