Yesterday, Russian Federation carried out largest shelling in terms of number of "shaheds" fired - Ihnat

On December 19, the Russian Federation carried out the largest attack on the territory of Ukraine in terms of the number of Iranian drones launched, in total, since December 7, Ukrainian forces shot down 67 UAVs.

This was announced by the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Yesterday, as you know, is St. Nicholas' Day. The Russians greeted us with one of the biggest "shahed" attacks: it's about the number. 35 attack UAVs were launched over the territory of Ukraine," Ihnat said.

He noted that, according to statistics, the enemy had never produced such a quantity of Shahed-136. And this confirms the receipt of a new batch of Iranian drones - 250 pieces, which the President of Ukraine already spoke about.

"After a long pause... since December 7, we have had 67 downed UAVs of this type. These are only downed ones, it is clear that not everything can be shot down," he noted.

Also, the PS of the Armed Forces emphasized that the enemy is now using drones from a different location.

"Previously it was Crimea and the Kherson Region, now the launch points have been moved to the Krasnodar Territory (the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov) - it is from there that the Shaheds fly over our territory," he said.