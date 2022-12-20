Since beginning of December, Ukrainian Armed Forces have shot down almost 70 kamikaze drones, - Air Force

Since the beginning of December, the Ukrainian military shot down 67 Iranian kamikaze drones in the country’s airspace.

This was announced during the briefing by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"After a long pause, we have had 67 downed drones of this type since December 7. These are just the downed ones. It is clear that not everything can be shot down," Ihnat stressed.

According to him, in November and December alone, Russia used 127 Shahed drones and 300 cruise missiles against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the use of Iranian kamikaze drones by the occupiers, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down approximately 430 such drones.