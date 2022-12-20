Russia regularly uses at least 5 airfields in Belarus to carry out strikes on Ukraine, - Air Force

Russia uses about 40 airfields to carry out airstrikes in Ukraine, five or six of which are on the territory of Belarus.

This was announced at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center by Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"There are at least five or six main such airfields that Russia uses in order to carry a certain threat from that direction. In total, Russia uses about 40 airfields for attacks in Ukraine. That is, in order to host their tactical aircraft, their aviation group. Not only tactical aviation, but also helicopters, and transporters, and fighters, and bombers, and attack aircraft," Ignat said.

According to him, Russians do not disappear from the airfields of Belarus. Their planes are in the country's airspace.

Ignat emphasized that the Russians move equipment to the airfields of Belarus depending on the tasks. "Today, by the way, aviation activity has picked up even on the front of the occupiers. It is clear that our pilots are also carrying out strikes. Our strike aircraft carry out 10-15 air group strikes every day, fighter jets, as means of air defense, cover our strike groups. Also the army the aviation of the ground forces is effectively hitting the occupiers," he said.