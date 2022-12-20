ENG
Power outages in Kyiv region: We expect good news in evening in Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts

The situation with the provision of electricity in the Kyiv region is still difficult.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Kyiv region. The situation in the region is still difficult. During the day, the energy industry was forced to turn off critical infrastructure. Despite everything, restoration work continues. In the evening, we expect good news about the situation in Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts. Repair work continues in Bucha, Fastiv in intensified mode, and Vyshhorod districts," the message reads.

"Everyone is working in their places. We are holding our front," the head of the region adds.

