Russia plans to provide advanced military components to Iran in exchange for 300 kamikaze drones, - Wallace

Russia intends to provide Iran with advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones.

Such information was made public by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Ben Wallace, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

"Iran has become one of Russia's main military partners," Wallace told the British Parliament on Tuesday. "In exchange for the supply of more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle Eastern and international security," the minister added, as quoted by Reuters.

