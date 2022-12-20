Italian journalists came under fire from Russian troops in Kherson

Italian journalists Claudio Locatelli and Niccolo Celesti said that they came under fire from Russian troops in Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by ANSA.

According to journalists, their car was deliberately targeted, but they managed to escape. At the same time, one projectile damaged the car.

"I lost a little blood, but the wound is minor. If I had opened the door, I would have lost a leg or worse. The car is clearly marked that there were journalists in it. The attack on us, given the location, was deliberate. The fire was coming from the other side of Dnipro, where the Russian army is stationed," Locatelli said.

