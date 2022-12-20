ENG
Ukraine will receive Crotale and Caesar air defense systems from France, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced supply of air defense systems and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.

Censor.NЕТ

According to him, France has recently sent Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine.

"We are also working with Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu to supply useful weapons and ammunition again in the first quarter of 2023 so that Ukrainians can protect themselves from bombing," Macron said.

The President of France noted that the planned deliveries include new Caesar systems, but did not provide exact figures.

