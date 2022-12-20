Ukraine returns three children who were deported to children’s camp in Russia - Lubinets

Logistically, children were returned with assistance of Charitable Organization "Center for Mutual Assistance "Save Ukraine".

It was reported in Telegram by wrote the Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Three more children, who were separated from their parents and taken to the "Bear" children's camp in Gelendzhik, Russia, in August 2022 under the pretext of "rehabilitation", have returned home. It all happened during the temporary occupation of Kharkiv region. As the Ombudsman, I facilitated the provision of financial support to the family with the help of the Caritas Ukraine Charitable Foundation, as well as the receipt of foreign passports by the parents to return the children to Ukraine. After all, now the road to Russia runs through third countries, so the parents had to go a huge and sometimes dangerous way, which is almost impossible to overcome on their own," - Lubinets wrote.

He added that 13,613 children have been deported so far.