Russia increases number of mobilized and Kadyrov’s men in Melitopol - Mayor Fedorov

In recent days there has been an increase in numbers of Kadyrov’s forces and Russian mobilized soldiers on territory of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

This was stated by the Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on the air of the national news telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Official's Telegram channel.

"Rashists are relocating their troops, moving them, moving from the coast of the Lyman to the coast of the Sea of Azov. But they are definitely not leaving the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region or anywhere else. On the contrary, over the past days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) we see an increase in the number of Kadyrov's forces in the city and an increase in the number of mobiles who moved to the territory of the temporarily occupied Melitopol," he said.

Fedorov added that a week ago the Ukrainian military destroyed one of the strategically important bridges in Melitopol.

'It is one of the maximum 5 bridges that provide a land corridor and it is gone. At night there was good news that on the Chongar Isthmus a column of Russian soldiers was destroyed and shot. So soon Chongar will be cut off," - the mayor said.

According to him, such methods once forced the occupiers to flee from Kherson.