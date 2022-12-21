Shulyak’s "apology" to me is just a disgusting farce and mockery - warrior Symoroz

Seriously wounded soldier Oleh Symoroz considers apology issued by Head of "Servant of People" party Olena Shulyak to be a disgusting farce and mockery.

"First of all, it appeared on the sixth day and only after a huge scandal and when people's deputies "servants" began to write resignations from the party, of which she is the chairman, through her.

Secondly, she began to hide behind the front line, which is as disgusting and cynical as possible, because I think everyone understands where the front line is and where Shuliak is.

This was followed by cheap speculation about the financing of the army by her party of "servants". "The ruling party has the levers to nationalize the assets of the oligarchs, and she writes about a donation of 130 million hryvnias, I almost cried from her "sacrifice", - the warrior points out.

Symoroz calls the "cherry on the cake" the part of the text with the "apology" - "if I have offended him with something".

"That is, Shulyak simply does not understand why she needs to apologize. Moreover, she does not even mention by name the person to whom she allegedly "apologizes", - the soldier stressed.

He blamed the media for the massive dissemination of Shuliak's alleged "apology", stressing that in the video of his communication with the politician "it is clearly heard how in fact she came to clarify relations with me because of my resonant post about her criminal bill 5655".

"Shuliak also says that she wants to give veterans "the confidence that they should play a leading role in the restoration of the country" and that she "did not want, did not plan and did not seek" to offend me, but at the same time she burst into the chamber without any warning to me or my family and began trying to explain to me, that I had misunderstood her anti-people's bill, wanted to make a fool out of me, primitively lied to my face and even hinted that I had taken money for my post," Symoroz recalled.

He directly addressed Shuliak and Zelenskyi: "Ms. Olena, this is the bottom, and the statement that you live by the principle of permissiveness. But in fact, it is very good that you did not even think why it is necessary to ask a soldier with two leg amputations, who is lying in a military hospital, for permission to meet. Why do you need to first find out if he even wants to see you and "discuss" with you, knowing well his attitude towards you. After all, this clearly illustrates your true attitude to the Ukrainian army, in contrast to your stories about the front line, with which you are trying to cover up your lowliness.

And finally: I do not accept these so-called "apologies" (although it would be more accurate to call them "continuation of mockery of me")!

Instead, I appeal to the President and repeat the call of our People's Power party:

⁃ finally get rid of the odious servant of the construction mafia Olena Shuliak!

⁃ Veto the anti-people bill No. 5655!"

It should be reminded that on December 17, the head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shulyak came to the chamber to visit Oleh Symoroz, a soldier and lawyer who was blown up by an anti-tank mine and lost both legs. Shulyak was going to discuss a high-profile post by Symoroz, in which he criticized her draft law on urban planning 5655, which the Verkhovna Rada had previously passed.

Symoroz wrote: "….it is still hard for me to believe that the head of the ruling party of "servants" broke into my military hospital to clarify relations with a serviceman who left his two legs in Donbas and is in serious condition. But it happened".

MP Halyna Yanchenko wrote a letter of resignation from the Servant of the People party because of Shulyak's actions.

