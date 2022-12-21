New US aid package for Ukraine will amount to $1.8 billion. It will be announced today, - AP

A new large-scale aid package from the US worth 1.8 billion dollars will include equipment that will strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Associated Press.

Such a decision is a signal that the United States is expanding the types of modern weapons sent to Kyiv.

The package will be announced on December 21. It will include about $1 billion in weapons from the Pentagon's stockpile and another $800 million through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training, and other assistance.

"Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials pressured Western leaders to provide more sophisticated weapons, including the Patriot, to help their country in its war with Russia," the media added.

According to the publication, the package will for the first time include Patriot air defense systems and high-precision guided bombs for fighters.

Read more: Zelensky is already on his way to Washington, - CNN