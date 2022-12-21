ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7505 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 822 44
war (20454) Armed Forces HQ (2594) elimination (2621) arms (730) losses (1768)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,740 people (+510 per day), 267 helicopters, 282 planes, 3,002 tanks, 1,972 artillery systems, 5,979 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 21 are approximately 99,740 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, Russia has lost almost 100,000 people and more than 3,000 tanks in Ukraine to date.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/12 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 99,740 (+510) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3002 (+7) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5979 (+5) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,972 (+12) units,
  • MLRS - 412 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 282 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 267 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1688 (+8),
  • cruise missiles - 653 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4608 (+9) units,
  • special equipment - 178 (+1).

Watch more: Last moments of life of group of Russian invaders near Bakhmut. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 99,740 people (+510 per day), 267 helicopters, 282 planes, 3,002 tanks, 1,972 artillery systems, 5,979 armored vehicles 01

The data is being verified

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 