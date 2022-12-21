There is significant capacity deficit in power system, situation in central region, in particular in Kyiv, is difficult, - "Ukrenergo"

As of the morning of December 21, there is still a significant power deficit in the power system, as well as restrictions caused by damage to main networks by systematic missile and drone attacks.

In connection with this, consumption limits have been set for all areas, exceeding which leads to the application of emergency restrictions. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, all types of generation are currently working.

At the same time, the situation in the central region, in particular in Kyiv, remains difficult.

"At night, the enemy again shelled the de-occupied areas in the east and south with artillery, as a result of which the power grids were damaged. Repair work has already begun. The restoration of networks damaged by the Russians continues continuously. "Ukrenergo", operators of power plants and operators of distribution systems are doing everything possible to improve the situation with electricity supply in every region of Ukraine," the message reads.

See more: Situation in energy system is difficult, in number of regions there are emergency shutdowns, - "Ukrenergo". PHOTO