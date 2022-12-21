Street fighting in Bakhmut will not give Russians advantage, - British intelligence

During the last week, the Russian military and fighters of the "Wagner" PMC made some progress on the eastern outskirts of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. But they are unlikely to succeed in urban battles.

This is stated in the British intelligence report published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the United Kingdom, Censor.NET reports.

According to intelligence sources, the Russian infantry is likely to be entrenched in the eastern industrial areas of the city and sometimes advances into the residential areas of the city. Street fighting continues.

Intense fighting in the Bakhmut sector had been going on since June 2022, but the frontline was mostly in the open area around the eastern approaches to the city, British intelligence said.

Since the Russian troops entered Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in July 2022, there have been practically no protracted large-scale battles in populated areas in the war.

Given the fact that urban battles require highly skilled infantry with excellent junior leadership, "this type of combat is unlikely to give an advantage to poorly trained Wagnerites and mobilized reservists of the Russian army," the British Ministry of Defense notes.