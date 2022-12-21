ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7461 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
1 531 3
Mykolaiv region (390) shoot out (8805) Vitaliy Kym (102) Ochakiv (26)

As result of shelling of Ochakov by Russians from MLRS, mother and child were wounded

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

очаків

The mother and child were injured as a result of Ochakov’s shelling.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim.

"There are 2 wounded in Ochakov. A mother and a child," Kim wrote.

Earlier, the head of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, Serhii Shaykhet, reported on the shelling of the town of Ochakiv with anti-aircraft missiles and the damage to two residential buildings.

Watch more: Air Defense Forces shoot down 2 Russian drones in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - AC "South". VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 