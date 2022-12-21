1 531 3
As result of shelling of Ochakov by Russians from MLRS, mother and child were wounded
News Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The mother and child were injured as a result of Ochakov’s shelling.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim.
"There are 2 wounded in Ochakov. A mother and a child," Kim wrote.
Earlier, the head of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, Serhii Shaykhet, reported on the shelling of the town of Ochakiv with anti-aircraft missiles and the damage to two residential buildings.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...