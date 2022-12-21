Coming months will be decisive in war. Ukraine is preparing for challenges, - Danilov

The Russian Federation cannot defeat Ukraine in an open battle, so it will go to the end in its terrorist actions. Ukraine, for its part, is preparing very actively for the fact that the coming months may be decisive.

As Censor.NET informs, the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksii Danilov told about this in an interview with "Voice of America".

"We understand that today the capabilities of the Russian Federation to defeat us in an open battle do not exist. They are now driven to a dead end. And a rat that is driven to a dead end is the most dangerous. And we are preparing very actively for the next month, two or three, which can be decisive at this moment. Because now the Russian Federation, taking into account the fact that it does not want to accept the position of the entire world community and understand, that it should leave now so that there are as few consequences as possible directly for her country, they will continue to leave, because they put everything on the line," Danilov emphasized.

Read more: Danilov on Russia’s nuclear disarmament: We don’t give sharp objects to mentally ill people

He also noted that Ukraine currently understands all the challenges, is preparing for them as much as possible, but also understands that the help of international partners is absolutely necessary.

According to Danilov, many European countries have changed their attitude towards providing aid to Ukraine.

"I thank all our partners for their help. And I would really like to draw attention to one more thing. In Europe, a certain number of countries have also changed their minds. And if earlier, relatively speaking, they supplied helmets, some - bulletproof vests, today they supply heavy weapons, which we absolutely need to defeat this enemy. But we are aware that we are protecting not only ourselves. We are protecting all of Europe from this influx," the Secretary of the National Security Council emphasized.