Ukraine has full information about Iran’s supply of drones to Russian Federation, - Danilov

Ukraine has complete information on Iran’s supply of drones to the Russian Federation. If Iran dares to supply missiles to Russia, it will become another challenge for Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, the Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said this in an interview with "Voice of America".

"We have a clear understanding, based on our intelligence and the intelligence of our partners, what is happening with Iran. We are more than sure that these are Iranian drones. They supplied them to the Russian Federation, unfortunately, this is still happening today. And for us, this is a big challenge. Moreover, we know for sure that the Russian Federation is negotiating with Iran about the supply of other weapons to the territory of Russia. On the one hand, we should be happy that the Russian Federation does not have the internal ability to win this war without the involvement of other countries, but with on the other hand, it will be an additional challenge for us if Iran dares to supply Russia with not only drones, but also missiles," Danilov emphasized.

He added that the Ukrainian military has already learned to repel drone attacks, but, unfortunately, there are also cases when they achieve their goal, and this is a challenge for our country.

Read more: We are obliged to cut logistics of enemy on Crimean bridge, - Maliuk

As for the 50% destruction of the Ukrainian energy system, from which the civilian population suffers, then, according to Danilov, the Russian Federation as a terrorist country has chosen exactly this path of war.

"Unfortunately, they are not taking off the agenda the very simple issue they are asking is the destruction of us as a nation. I am more than sure that they are no different than Hitler who was in the last century. This is the same regime today, so is Hitler. If he exterminated the Jews, then this one says: "I want to exterminate the Ukrainians," Danilov noted.