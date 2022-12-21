"Wagnerites" are going to simulate shelling of Belarus from Ukraine, - Center of National Resistance

Russian mercenaries of the "Liga" PMC, which is part of the "Wagner" PMC, arrived at the border with Ukraine with the aim of preparing a provocation. One of the scenarios is the shelling of the territory of Belarus allegedly by the soldiers of the Armed Forces.

The Center of National Resistance reports this with reference to the local underground, Censor.NET informs.

"The mercenaries are divided into two groups (80-90 people) and arrived in the area of the village of Krupeyki (Loyevsky District, Gomel region) to perform their tasks. The groups have light armored vehicles and awning trucks at their disposal. The groups are reinforced by engineering units," the message says.

The Center reminded that at the same time Belarus introduced a temporary restriction on entry and entry within the border strip of the Loyevsky district of the Gomel region.

"One of the provocation scenarios is the shelling of the territory of Belarus allegedly by the Armed Forces," the Center for National Resistance noted.

Read more: Ukraine has full information about Iran’s supply of drones to Russian Federation, - Danilov

They also clarified that it is about those mercenaries who arrived in Belarus on September 20. Then, 300 units of Ukrainian military uniforms, which the Russians seized from warehouses in the Kherson region, were delivered to the territory of the Belarusian private security company "HardService", where the mercenaries were stationed, reports the CNR.

The Center of National Resistance noted that "GardService" is not just a private security company. It is the first such enterprise in Belarus and was created by a special decree of the self-proclaimed president Oleksandr Lukashenka in 2019. The "guards" are based on the territory of the former training center for Belarusian special forces.