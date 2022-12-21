Reconnaissance battalion from occupied Crimea refused to fight against Ukraine, - mass media. DOCUMENT

The reconnaissance battalion from the occupied Crimea, which is part of the occupying forces located on the territory of Ukraine, refused to participate in combat operations.

This was reported by the Russian opposition Telegram channel Astra, Censor.NET informs.

Journalists refer to the relatives of the spies.

According to their data, it is about the reconnaissance battalion 127 of the reconnaissance brigade of military unit 67606.

"They refused, because the losses are too great. They do not want to die in vain," said one of the soldiers' relatives, who signed the report on the refusal.

At the same time, the battalion is located on the territory of Ukraine as part of the Russian occupation forces.