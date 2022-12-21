Russia wants to increase army to 1.5 million. For this, draft age and number of contract workers are being increased

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian army needs to be increased to 1.5 million servicemen. He spoke about plans to raise the maximum age of conscription and increase the number of contract workers in the Russian Federation.

Shoigu said this during a speech at the collegium of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, Censor.NET reports with reference to rosZMI.

According to the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, the number of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation must be increased to 1.5 million servicemen. He specified that 670,000 of these one-and-a-half million should be contract employees.

Shoigu added that Russia plans to gradually increase the age of enlistment of citizens for conscription from 18 to 21, and to raise the age limit to 30.

Watch more: Russians are deploying air defense systems near Moscow. VIDEO

Shoigu was instructed to increase the number of contract workers to 521,000 by the end of the year, taking into account the replacement of mobilized groups and the completion of new formations. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he agrees with Shoigu's proposals regarding "further structural changes in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

It will be recalled that in August, Putin established the number of Russian Armed Forces at 2 million 39 thousand 758 people, of which 1 million 150 thousand 628 are military personnel.