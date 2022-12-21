Zaluzhny discussed security issues in region with Chief of General Staff of Poland Andrzejczak

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny discussed with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland Raimund Andrzejczak the security situation in the region and scenarios of its development during his visit to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, Zaluzhny reported this on Telegram.

"I had the honor to welcome to Ukraine the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and my friend General Raimund Andrzejczak. This is an opportunity to openly discuss the security situation in the region and the scenarios for its development. I am grateful that Ukraine is not alone in resisting Russian armed aggression, and this is a huge credit to the Polish brothers," Zaluzhny said.

He also thanked for the provided international military aid, which includes weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and necessary materials.

"I appreciate the opportunity to conduct professional training of our servicemen on Polish territory. Together, we implement a strategically important decision regarding Ukraine's transition to the heavy armament of NATO member states," said Zaluzhny.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces thanked the Polish side for the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

"Without a free Ukraine, a free Poland is unthinkable," - the famous Polish intellectual Jerzy Gedroyc is considered the author of these words. They are extremely relevant now. It was our honor and responsibility to fight for the will of Ukraine and the whole of Europe side by side," said Zaluzhny.