Red Cross managed to get to places of Ukrainian prisoners’ detention in Russia

International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has recently visited places of Ukrainian prisoners’ detention on territory of RF.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of war prisoners in Telegram.

"A representative of the Coordination Headquarters said that the ICRC recently managed to get to the places of our prisoners' detention on the RF territory. The representatives of the Red Cross did not inform which ones. Also, according to the ICRC, about 120 of our defenders in captivity received warm clothes and hygiene products," - the statement reads.

As noted, this was discussed during an online meeting with the families of captured defenders from the Azov regiment, who united in the NGO "Women of Steel".

During the meeting, the relatives complained that the letters did not reach the captured Azov soldiers. Earlier it was agreed that the ICRC would organize the sending of letters from relatives to prisoners recognized by Russia.

"Despite the fact that the ICRC interviewed our defenders when they left Azovstal, Russia does not officially recognize them as prisoners. Therefore, unfortunately, the letters will not be delivered to the Azov defenders. We are working to fix this. Letters to Russia at the last stage are sent by the Russian Ministry of Defense - all responsibility for this lies with it. The released prisoners say they have not received any letters from their relatives," said the representative of the National Information Bureau.

Read more: Kuleba called on Red Cross to help stop deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian Federation