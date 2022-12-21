Kyiv residents cannot get electricity not because of no generation, but because of damaged networks - Yasno

In Kyiv, the situation with electricity is the worst throughout Ukraine. The citizens cannot get electricity not because of the shortage of generation, but because of severe damage to the power grids.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in Facebook by CEO of YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko.

According to Kovalenko, there are districts in Kyiv that receive light for about 5 hours a day, there are those that have light for 2-3 hours a day, and some districts are without electricity due to the latest Russian shelling.

"The city cannot receive power from the country's energy system due to high voltage equipment damage... The key problem in Kyiv is not generation, but the network. Well, the network cannot work when 60% of transformers are missing. It is impossible to supply electricity where there is zero instead of equipment," he explained.

Read more: About 20% of Kyiv residents now have electricity, - CEO of Yasno Kovalenko

YASNO CEO noted that the situation is complicated by the fact that Kyiv power grids are "not linear and not always logical" in terms of the map and districts.

"If you think that it cannot be that among ten powered houses there is one without electricity because it is on the line with the destroyed substation, then you are wrong. This is a real situation," Kovalenko noted.

Read more: There is significant capacity deficit in power system, situation in central region, in particular in Kyiv, is difficult, - "Ukrenergo"

He added that power engineers are working on the restoration of power grids, as well as on new power supply schemes. However, the situation may worsen in case of new Russian attacks.

"Can it be better than now? Maybe, when the repair works are completed and when the power supply scheme starts working. Can it be worse? Yes, if we are shelled again. More precisely, if the remaining 40% of nodes are damaged", YASNO Director General added.

Read more: Power outages in Kyiv region: We expect good news in evening in Brovary, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts